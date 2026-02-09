Lakeside mansions and sovereign citizens: MN man charged in $350 million fake tax return scheme

The Brief Caesar Munir Wilson is accused of making or directing $350 million in fake claims to the IRS. In all, the Treasury Department paid out $19 million, which he used to buy a lakeside mansion and invest in cryptocurrency. Wilson also advised a group of sovereign citizens on trusts and taxes.



A Minnesota man is facing multiple federal charges after being accused of orchestrating a multi-million-dollar tax fraud scheme.

What we know:

A federal indictment alleges Cesar Munir Wilson's fake tax return claims total more than $350 million, of which the U.S. Treasury Department paid out $19 million.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors allege Wilson used the money he stole from the federal government to buy this lakeside mansion in Prior Lake, and invest in cryptocurrency, among other things.

Wilson later began advising another man about how to file fake returns, even advising a group of "sovereign citizens" at one point. Sovereign citizens believe they are immune to laws and reject most forms of taxation.

What's next:

Wilson has entered a not guilty plea and has been released from custody on his own recognizance, subject to conditions.

He made his first appearance in court last week on money laundering, tax fraud and bank fraud charges.