Skier dies after Welch Village crash involving chairlift tower

The Brief Authorities say that a man died from his injuries after colliding with a chairlift support tower at the Welch Village on Feb. 1. Walker Phenix Nelson, 25, of Minneapolis was pronounced dead at 9:15 p.m., despite efforts provided by bystanders and first-responders.



A Minneapolis man has died after a fatal ski accident involving a chairlift support tower at Welch Village.

Welch Village ski accident

What we know:

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call around 8:37 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2026, for a man that had hit a chairlift support tower.

Authorities say that several people witnessed the crash, and that CPR had been started by the time of their arrival.

Despite their efforts, the Red Wing Fire Department Paramedics declared Walker Phenix Nelson, 25, of Minneapolis, dead at 9:15 p.m.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding what led up to the crash have not yet been provided by officials.