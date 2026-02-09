Skier dies after Welch Village crash involving chairlift tower
WELCH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has died after a fatal ski accident involving a chairlift support tower at Welch Village.
Welch Village ski accident
What we know:
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call around 8:37 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2026, for a man that had hit a chairlift support tower.
Authorities say that several people witnessed the crash, and that CPR had been started by the time of their arrival.
Despite their efforts, the Red Wing Fire Department Paramedics declared Walker Phenix Nelson, 25, of Minneapolis, dead at 9:15 p.m.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding what led up to the crash have not yet been provided by officials.
The Source: information provided by the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.