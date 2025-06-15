Vance Boelter's wife in vehicle that was pulled over in Onamia

The Brief Vance Boelter's wife was in a vehicle with other relatives that was pulled over in Onamia on Saturday. Boelter is suspected in the fatal shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The manhunt for Boelter is in its second day.



The wife of Vance Boelter, who is suspected in the Minnesota lawmaker shootings, was in a vehicle that was pulled over by law enforcement on Saturday.

Vance Boelter's wife in vehicle involved in traffic stop

What we know:

Authorities told FOX 9 Jennifer Lynee Boelter was in a vehicle with "several other relatives" who were questioned after a traffic stop in the Onamia area in Mille Lacs County Saturday morning.

"My office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County on a stop near a convenience store in the city of Onamia. Our role on this stop was perimeter. We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff who responded that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives," Kyle Burton, Mille Lacs County Sheriff, told FOX 9.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office was not directly involved with searching the vehicle or questioning the occupants, but Burton said "There were a large group of investigators from several metro agencies on scene."

Boelter has been named as a suspect in the shooting that killed Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. He's also suspected of shooting and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the vehicle was stopped or if anyone was detained or arrested.

Here's a look at the timeline of what we know so far:

About 2 a.m. on June 14

A 911 call in Champlin was made at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police then found that Minnesota Sen. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, had been shot. Both Hoffman and his wife are recovering from gunshot wounds after undergoing surgery at the hospital. Yvette Hoffman dove in front of her child to protect her from the gunman.

3:35 a.m. June 14

Brooklyn Park police officers then "proactively" went to the home of Rep. Hortman, authorities say. It was there that they encountered the suspect, who was dressed up as an officer with a fake police vehicle. The suspect opened fire on officers, but the suspect fled. In the suspect's vehicle, authorities found a manifesto with lawmakers' names on it and papers with "No Kings" written on them.

5:30 a.m. June 14

The shelter-in-place alert was sent at 5:30 a.m. by BPPD for the 3-mile radius around the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Around 6 a.m. June 14

Vance Boelter briefly returned to a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis, where he rented a room part-time. He texted two of the roommates that he had made some bad choices, he doesn't want to implicate them, and he may be dead soon. He did have vehicles at the home and broke out one of the windows, but it's unclear if he took one of those vehicles before he fled. The image of Boelter in the cowboy hat is from the surveillance cameras at this home. The renters have been allowed back inside the home.

Around 9:45 a.m. June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced at a press conference that Hortman and her husband had died after being shot. Walz said they're "cautiously optimistic" about Hoffman and his wife's recovery.

Around 11 a.m. June 14

Authorities and Gov. Walz urged people to not attend any political rallies until the suspect is apprehended.

Around 11:30 a.m. June 14

Champlin authorities say there is no current threat to public safety in the city.

Before 1 p.m. June 14

The Associated Press identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016 and then by Gov. Walz in 2019 to the bipartisan workforce development board. His term expired in 2023.

About 1:30 p.m. June 14

Police clear the scene at Hoffman's house in Champlin.

Around 1:45 p.m. June 14

Police served a search warrant at a home near 49th and Fremont in Minneapolis in connection with the investigation. Authorities used battering rams to get inside. Those who are renting the home told FOX 9 Boelter was a part-time renter of a room in the home.

Around 2 p.m. on June 14

Law enforcement in Green Isle sent tactical units to a home about 5 miles southeast of town as part of the manhunt to find Boelter. Boelter has a home in Green Isle.

3 p.m. on June 14

Authorities named Vance Boelter as a "person of interest" and suspect in the case, and asked for the public's help in locating him.

3:03 p.m. on June 14

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota to honor and remember Melissa Hortman. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to do the same, a press release said.

"Today Minnesota lost a great leader. A formidable public servant and a fixture of the state Capitol, Melissa Hortman woke up every day determined to make our state a better place," said Gov. Walz. "She served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, and tirelessness. Minnesota’s thoughts are with her loved ones."

3:20 p.m. on June 14

Brooklyn Park authorities have cleared the shelter-in-place order. But an alert sent to people living in the area asks people to call 911 if you see something suspicious. Police will still be in the area collecting evidence. Meanwhile, Mercy Hospital remains on lockdown.

3:50 p.m. on June 14

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the initial reports for the Hortmans, saying Melissa Hortman, 55, and Mark Hortman, 58, both died of multiple gunshot wounds. A time of death was not listed, but the report says Mark Hortman died at North Memorial Hospital, while Melissa Hortman died at her home.

4 p.m. on June 14

The FBI is offering a $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter.

9 p.m. on June 14

FOX 9 confirmed Yvette Hoffman is awake and alert following the shooting.

7 a.m. on June 15

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into day 2.