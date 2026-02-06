Woman accused of calling child a racial slur at Rochester playground demands speedy trial

The Brief A woman accused of calling a child a racial slur at a playground in Rochester, Minnesota, is demanding a speedy trial. Shiloh Marie Hendrix is facing two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in the case. Hendrix is accused of calling an 8-year-old boy with autism a racial slur, and using it again in a viral cell phone video, after the boy took an applesauce pouch from her diaper bag, charges read.



The woman who was confronted on video for allegedly calling a child a racial slur at a Rochester playground back in late April 2025 is demanding a speedy trial for her misdemeanor charges.

Shiloh Marie Hendrix, 36, of Rochester, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct in connection with the case.

Rochester racial slur incident

Big picture view:

A document filed in Olmsted County Court shows that Hendrix is demanding a speedy trial, meaning it must be held within 60 days of the date of the filing, which was dated for Feb. 2.

The incident happened on April 28, 2025, at Roy Sutherland Playground near Soldier’s Field Park. Hendrix was criminally charged on Aug. 26, 2025.

Many in the Rochester community spoke out in support of the boy and against racism.

The backstory:

The criminal complaint states that Rochester police responded to the park and learned that a man had taken a cell phone video of an encounter with a woman, later identified as Hendrix, shortly after she allegedly engaged in a hostile and racist manner with a child at the park.

That video then went viral on social media, garnering millions of views and several reaction videos.

The complaint states a man told authorities he was at the park with his three children shortly after 6 p.m., adding that one of his boys was 8-years-old and has autism. At some point while they were at the park, the child approached a diaper bag that belonged to somebody else, and took an applesauce pouch from it. The man saw it, and tried to get it from him.

The complaint states Hendrix also saw the boy take the pouch, and started chasing the boy, who went to the playground to get away from his dad and Hendrix. Hendrix allegedly got angry with the boy, calling him a racial slur and causing the boy to freeze. The boy’s dad was afraid Hendrix would try to hit the boy, and she angrily grabbed the food from him.

Dig deeper:

The viral video shows Hendrix holding a child while being confronted by the man recording her.

The man, speaking out of the camera's view, asks Hendrix if she called another child at the playground the "N-word."

The woman begins walking away before turning around and calling the man the "N-word" and making an obscene gesture.

"He took my son's stuff," Hendrix said when the man pressed her.

"So that gives you the right to call the child, 5-years-old, a n*****, the ‘N-word?’" the man said.

"If that's what he's gonna act like," Hendrix said.

Woman raises hundreds of thousands of dollars

The other side:

In the days after the incident, Hendrix posted a crowdfunding campaign, saying her family was in great turmoil after her personal information was leaked online.

She said at the time she feared having to move her family for safety, and asked for donations to protect herself and family.

As of February 2026, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $800,000.