Video: Forest Lake police rescue deer stuck in hammock

Deer stuck in hammock

What we know:

The Forest Lake Police Department received a call Feb. 3 just after 10 a.m. that wasn’t exactly something they were expecting.

A resident called for help after a deer was stuck in their hammock. Boday camera footage shows officers putting together a makeshift saw. After about a minute, they’re able to cut one side of the hammock from the deer’s right ear.

The deer is still stuck on the left side and dancing around, trying to free itself. The deer continues to prance around the tree for about 20 more seconds before eventually becoming free, and running off.

The officers clap as the deer got away safely.

A safe ending

What they're saying:

The Forest Lake Police Department posted the video to its social media.

"Sometimes this job can be unpredictable. Officers weren’t expecting to have to free a deer from a hammock during their shift, but that’s what was required of them when a resident called for help. A little ingenuity and teamwork helped lead to a positive outcome & this four-legged friend was sent back into the woods, unharmed!"