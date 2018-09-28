Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
The family of a man, who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, Minnesota this summer, appears to be presenting a different narrative after adding their own redactions to investigation documents before releasing them to media.
Hands free means hands free
Don't text and drive. Even is your texting about the new Hands Free Law.
Man dead after standoff with police in Eagan, Minn.
One man is dead after a standoff with police in Eagan, Minnesota Tuesday night.
Argosy University could close as early as Friday, leaving students in limbo
Argosy University is warning students the for-profit college, which has a campus in Eagan, Minnesota, could close as early as Friday
Murder suspect arrested in Eagan
William Holly, wanted for murder in Washington was arrested in Eagan, Minnesota on Tuesday.
Farmington vs. Eagan at TCO Stadium sold out
Eagan and Farmington kicked off the first-ever Vikings Prep Spotlight game Friday night at TCO Performance Center
Eagan PD looking to return stolen youth soccer jerseys to owners
Police in Eagan, Minnesota are looking for the owners of more than three dozen stolen youth soccer uniforms they recovered during an incident Tuesday.
An Eagan woman credits her protective gear for helping her survive an I-35W motorcycle crash
Her leather jacket saved her arms and her helmet saved her life.
2 dead, suspect in custody after hit-and-run in Eagan, Minn.
A couple out for their nightly walk were struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run in Eagan, Minnesota Thursday evening.
Vikings sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins to 3-year deal
The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday they have signed free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year deal.
Minnesota Vikings training camp to move to Eagan headquarters in 2018
The Minnesota Vikings training camp will be moving to Eagan headquarters in 2018.
Eagan teacher collapses, dies during 25K race on North Shore
The community is mourning after a teacher in Eagan, Minnesota, collapsed and died during a 25K race on the North Shore.
Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren on the new training facility
Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren stopped by the studio to talk about the new training facility coming to Eagan.
Tour the halfway completed Vikings practice facility
Take a tour of the halfway finished Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan
Eagan teacher grooves on stage while nine months pregnant
The Eagan choir director took to the stage during a recent concert to dance and sing while nine months pregnant.
Pregnant woman killed in Eagan, suspect arrested
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was killed in Eagan on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was arrested hours after police arrived.