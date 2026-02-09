University of St. Thomas shelter-in-place order lifted: Police say everyone is safe

article

The Brief A shelter-in-place order was issued and later lifted at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Police confirmed there was no actual threat and everyone was safe. Classes resumed in the afternoon after the situation was resolved.



Police tell FOX 9 everyone is safe after a shelter-in-place order was issued at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul on Monday.

Shelter-in-place order at UST

What we know:

FOX 9 was told a shelter-in-place order was issued early Monday afternoon for the St. Paul campus.

Local perspective:

FOX 9 crews at the campus were told by St. Paul police officers at the scene that everyone was safe and there was never any danger.

In a statement, the university said it had received a message from a person claiming they were on campus with a gun. The person was reportedly threatening to harm himself, officials say.

In response, the university issued the shelter-in-place order out of an abundance of caution while police worked to track down the individual. Ultimately, officers determined the person wasn't on campus and there was no threat to the school.

What's next:

The university resumed classes in the afternoon.