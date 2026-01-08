Minneapolis ICE shooting: Everything we know so far

The Brief Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, but local leaders dispute that claim. In the wake of the shooting, protests erupted, and Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes for the remainder of the week.



An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Here’s everything we know so far.

ICE agent shoots woman: What we know

A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by a federal agent on Wednesday, Jan. 7 in south Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman, later identified as Renee Nicole Good, died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

A video of the shooting shows a red Honda Pilot partially blocking the roadway as an ICE squad approaches. When agents approach the Honda, the woman attempts to drive away, moving toward an agent. When that happens, the agent fires three shots at the driver. Police say the driver was struck in the head. The agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and ends up crashing into a parked vehicle.

Multiple videos circulating online show the incident from different angles, leading to conflicting interpretations of what happened. Federal officials say the agent fired in self-defense, a claim Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has publicly disputed, calling it "bullshit."

The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation. Frey is calling on ICE agents to leave the city and the state of Minnesota, while the city says the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe."

Who was Renee Good?

Minneapolis officials on Wednesday afternoon said the woman who was fatally shot by an ICE official was a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, who appeared to be in the vehicle alone.

According to court records, Good has three children.

"This morning, an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a member of our community. Renee was a resident of our city who was out caring for her neighbors this morning and her life was taken today at the hands of the federal government. Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the Minneapolis City Council said in a statement.

Court documents obtained by FOX 4 in Kansas City contain new details about the woman's background. The documents from Missouri show she filed for a name change in October 2023. The document states Good wished to change her last name to match that of her partner's.

Her listed address at the time was Kansas City, but the documents show that Good was born in Colorado Springs as Renee Nicole Ganger. Good had also changed her name twice before due to marriage. In the petition, Good was seeking to change her name from Renee Nicole Macklin to Renee Nicole Macklin Good.

At the scene of the shooting, a memorial is growing for Good and a makeshift barricade has been set up that blocks Portland Avenue from vehicle traffic.

Vigil and protests in wake of shooting

Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street in Minneapolis to mourn the loss of Good, while others protested at Minneapolis City Hall.

The City of Minneapolis and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stressed the importance of maintaining peace if demonstrations occur. While acknowledging the public’s constitutional right to free expression, officials emphasized that any demonstrations must remain lawful and nonviolent to ensure public safety.

"If you decide to protest or demonstrate, remember to keep it peaceful and lawful. It is crucial to ensure everyone's safety while giving communities a voice," a statement from the city reads.

City officials outlined that peaceful protest activities include standing on sidewalks, carrying signs, chanting, and gathering in public spaces. However, they warned that actions such as blocking streets or freeways, throwing objects, engaging in violence, entering private property without permission, or using fireworks or weapons are prohibited. Unlawful behavior, officials said, will not be tolerated.