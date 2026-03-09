MPD Chief questioned about lack of intervention during federal crackdown

The Brief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara faced criticism on Monday over police response during a federal immigration crackdown. Community members expressed frustration at a meeting with the Community Commission on Police Oversight. Chief O'Hara explained that federal agents operate under different laws, limiting police intervention.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara faced tough questions from the community on Monday regarding the department's response during a federal immigration crackdown.

Community concerns

What we know:

Chief O'Hara appeared before the Community Commission on Police Oversight on Monday, where around three dozen people, including members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice and Communities United Against Police Brutality, voiced their concerns.

They criticized the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) for not doing more to protect citizens during the federal operation called Operation Metro Surge.

A balancing act

The backstory:

Chief O'Hara explained that federal agents operate under different laws than local police officers, which limits the MPD's ability to interfere with federal agents conducting lawful immigration activities.

"It was a constant state of trying to adjust during this thing. The response from the police department wasn't perfect," said O'Hara.

Community members expressed their frustration, with one person stating, "We showed up. Where were you guys? That's all I have to say. You had the easiest opportunity to show up for us, and we were failed."

Investigation into potential misconduct

What's next:

Chief O'Hara mentioned that the department is investigating two possible misdemeanor assault cases involving federal agents.

The cases have been sent to the Inspector General's Office, but the MPD has not yet received a response.