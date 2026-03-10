Paid Family Leave Act strains Minnesota businesses, Chamber says

The Brief Minnesota businesses report challenges with the new Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce presented survey findings to a House committee. Concerns include administration difficulties, potential misuse, and financial sustainability.



Minnesota businesses are facing significant hurdles with the state's new Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, just two months after its implementation.

Challenges faced by businesses

What we know:

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce shared that 80% of its 6,300 members already offered some form of paid leave before the state mandate. Business owners are now experiencing increased costs and frustration due to the new requirements.

The Chamber highlighted several concerns, including the program's complexity, slow execution, and disruption for small or seasonal businesses. There are also worries about potential misuse and long-term financial sustainability.

What they're saying:

"Beyond just anti-fraud sentiments, employers are reporting a few concerning trends, a few examples. Providers are being pressured by patients for the full 12 weeks of leave, even if their condition does not require it. A number of respondents have shared that their employees are making more on paid leave than the wage replacement thresholds in law," said Lauryn Schothorst of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. "Employees are going on vacation or to music festivals while supposedly on leave. These anecdotes don't necessarily reveal fraud or a lack of oversight by the department. They highlight concerns with the broad eligibility and limited employer recourse elements of the law. To employers, overuse is abuse," said Lauryn Schothorst with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

While some employees have reported issues with applying for and receiving benefits, the majority seem to be experiencing no major problems. However, it's important to note that the program is still in its early stages, and there is much to learn.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how these issues will evolve as the program continues and whether adjustments will be made to address business concerns.