Oil from Monticello nuclear plant leak reaches Mississippi River

The Brief Xcel Energy said about 200 gallons of mineral oil leaked from the Monticello nuclear plant earlier this week. After initially reporting no oil had reached the river, the company said a "small amount" appeared as a sheen near the shoreline. Cleanup efforts are underway. Xcel did not say how much oil may have leaked into the river.



Xcel Energy confirmed on Wednesday that some of the estimated 200 gallons of mineral oil that leaked from equipment at the Monticello nuclear power plant ended up in the Mississippi River.

Oil sheen found on Mississippi River

What we know:

The plant, located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, has been shut down since Feb 20 for scheduled maintenance. Xcel said its first indication of abnormal oil levels in equipment came Monday afternoon, a day earlier than initially reported in the company’s first public statement.

The issue stemmed from a motor that helps circulate cooling water through the plant. Xcel said a component designed to keep lubricating oil separate from water failed, allowing the two to mix. The company estimated about 200 gallons of mineral oil left the equipment before it was shut down.

A portion of the oil entered the plant’s discharge canal, which connects to the Mississippi River. Earlier, the company said no oil had reached the river. In an updated statement on Wednesday, Xcel said it observed a "small amount" of mineral oil appearing as a sheen near the shoreline.

What they're saying:

"There’s always a possibility that a small amount of mineral oil seeped past the containment system," the company said in a statement Wednesday. "Our teams are regularly inspecting the Mississippi River and did not observe any mineral oil on the river until today."

Xcel said containment and absorbent booms were placed in the discharge canal and on the river Tuesday morning. The company believes nearly all the mineral oil has been contained within the discharge canal on the plant property. Crews are implementing cleanup measures where the sheen is present.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency previously told FOX 9 it is "aware of this situation and working with Xcel to understand the impact."

What we don't know:

Xcel said it will continue monitoring the area and working with MPCA as cleanup efforts continue.

Xcel did not say how much oil is believed to have entered the Mississippi River or how far downstream the sheen was observed.