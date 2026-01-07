Minneapolis ICE shooting: Eyewitness accounts contradict ICE statement

The Brief A woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. Federal officials' account of what happened differ from witnesses at the scene.



A woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis Wednesday morning, but witness accounts contradict what federal officials say happened and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls the claim the shooting was self-defense "bullshit."

What we know:

Federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

The other side:

However, witnesses told FOX 9 a woman got into a red vehicle in the area of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street Wednesday morning.

There was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door.

One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

Meanwhile, witnesses said a doctor was at the scene and tried to help the woman who had been shot, but the ICE agents refused to let the doctor in to help. Up to 15 minutes later, an ambulance arrived but was blocked by ICE vehicles that had occupied the street.

Witnesses said ICE agents then carried a "limp body" to the end of the street, where the person was loaded into the ambulance.

This comes during what DHS has called the "largest ever" ICE operation underway in Minnesota.

ICE's full statement

What they're saying:

Here is Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin's full statement on the shooting:

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism.



"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.



"He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.



"The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.



"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.



"This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."