ICE officer who fatally shot woman in Minneapolis identified

The Brief The ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as Jonathan Ross. Ross is the same officer who was dragged 50 yards by a vehicle in June 2025. DHS has stressed the officer acted in self-defense.



The ICE officer who fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as Jonathan Ross, who was the same officer who was dragged 50 yards in Bloomington back in June 2025.

ICE officer in Minneapolis shooting identified

What we know:

FOX 9 confirmed Ross is the ICE officer who fatally shot Good in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to FOX 9 the officer who fired his weapon on Wednesday is the same officer who was dragged 50 yards by a suspect in a vehicle in Bloomington in June.

Vice President J.D. Vance on Thursday commented on the officer's history. He said the ICE officer "deserves a debt of gratitude," citing the earlier incident in which he was injured by a moving vehicle.

ICE officer Jonathan Ross.

"This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America," Vance said. "He’s been assaulted. He’s been attacked. He’s been injured because of it."

According to court documents, the officer was part of a team that was attempting to apprehend a man in the United States illegally. He broke a window and reached into the vehicle, attempting to open the door when the driver sped off. He was then dragged by the vehicle.

The officer’s right arm was bleeding, and an FBI agent applied a tourniquet. He was eventually transported to a hospital, where he received more than 50 stitches. Prosecutors said he had "suffered multiple large cuts, and abrasions to his knee, elbow, and face."

Minneapolis ICE shooting

Local perspective:

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents. However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

A video of the shooting shows a red Honda Pilot partially blocking the roadway as an ICE squad approaches. When agents approach the Honda, the woman attempts to drive away, moving toward an agent. When that happens, the agent fires three shots at the driver. Police say the driver was struck in the head. The agent appears to mostly avoid the vehicle as it speeds past and ends up crashing into a parked vehicle.

Multiple videos circulating online show the incident from different angles, leading to conflicting interpretations of what happened. Federal officials say the agent fired in self-defense, a claim Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has publicly disputed, calling it "bullshit."

The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation. Frey is calling on ICE agents to leave the city and the state of Minnesota, while the city says the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe."