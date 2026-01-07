Minneapolis ICE shooting: Woman shot and killed by ICE, what we know about victim

The Brief A woman was shot and killed by an ICE officer in south Minneapolis during what DHS says was a targeted ICE operation. DHS alleges the woman attempted to use her vehicle to run over officers, prompting an ICE officer to fire in self-defense DHS said several officers were injured but are expected to recover.



A woman was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer as the largest ICE immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota history continues, Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the scene of the shooting involving ICE in south Minneapolis.

Woman shot and killed by ICE, DHS confirms

What they're saying:

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," DHS said in a statement on X. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."

DHS said the alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.

"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats. This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available," DHS continued.

Minneapolis shooting latest

What we know:

Minneapolis city officials posted on social media that they were aware of the shooting involving federal law enforcement and urged residents to avoid the area.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also says they were aware of the incident and responding to the scene but said the sheriff's office wasn't involved in the shooting.

In a post on Bluesky, Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.

FOX 9 also reached out to DHS to learn more about the shooting.

Shooting marks latest in series of ICE operations in US

Big picture view:

The shooting marks a dramatic escalation of the latest in a series of immigration enforcement operations in major American cities under the Trump administration.

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have been on edge since DHS announced Tuesday that it had launched the operation, with 2,000 agents and officers expected to participate in the crackdown tied in part to allegations of fraud involving Somali residents.

A large throng of protesters gathered at the scene after Wednesday's shooting, where they vented their anger at the local and federal officers who were there, including Gregory Bovino, a senior U.S. Customs and Border Patrol official who has been the face of crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago and elsewhere.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.