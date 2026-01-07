LIVE UPDATES: ICE shooting in Minneapolis leaves woman dead

Multiple law enforcement agencies have swarmed the scene of a shooting involving ICE in south Minneapolis on Wednesday that left one person dead.

11:43 a.m. – ICE says woman died after shooting

DHS says the woman shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has died.

In a statement to FOX 9, ICE says officers were conducting its operation when protesters began blocking officers.

"One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," the statement reads. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."

DHS says the woman who was shot was struck and has died. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to recover, officials add.

"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats," says Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."

11:30 a.m. Witnesses deny ICE statement

Witnesses told FOX 9 a woman got into a red vehicle in the area of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street Wednesday morning. There was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away a little bit, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window. one witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

Meanwhile, witnesses say a doctor was at the scene and tried to help the woman who had been shot but the ICE agents refused to let the doctor in to help. Ten to 15 minutes later, an ambulance arrived but was blocked by ICE vehicles that had occupied the street. Witnesses said ICE agents then carried a "limp body" to the end of the street, and then the person was loaded into the ambulance.

11:24 a.m. – Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty "pushing hard" for local investigation

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office is aware of the shooting involving ICE in Minneapolis and says her office is pushing hard to for a local investigation into the use of force.

The statement goes on to say: "We have been in contact with law enforcement leaders, the Attorney General, and the Governor's Office throughout the morning and are pushing hard for a local investigation which is the only way to ensure full transparency and review by our office. We will use every available lever to ensure a local, transparent investigation takes place."

11 a.m. – Agents use chemical irritants after clash with protesters

A group of agents moved past a crowd of protesters to get in their squads. As they passed, some members of the crowd threw snowballs, and it appeared agents deployed some type of chemical irritant like pepper balls.

Members of the crowd momentarily surrounded the squad, a white truck, preventing the agents from leaving until agents could clear them.

10:54 a.m. – Mayor Frey tells ICE to leave Minneapolis

Mayor Frey says the city is aware of a shooting involving an ICE officer at 34th Street and Portland Avenue, in a tweet.

The mayor goes on to demand ICE leave the city in the tweet.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," the tweet reads. "We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

10:46 a.m. – Gov. Walz working to learn more about ICE shooting

Gov. Walz says the Department of Public Safety is working to learn more about an ICE-related shooting this morning in a tweet.

"We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," the tweet continues.

10 a.m. – Reports of the shooting reach FOX 9

FOX 9 first gets reports that a shooting had occurred in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Federal law enforcement shooting

What we know:

In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says they are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. They are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also says they are aware of the incident and responding to the scene but say the sheriff's office wasn't involved in the shooting.

In a post on Bluesky, Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to learn more about the shooting.

Local perspective:

FOX 9 crews at the scene report a large crowd that has gathered near the shooting scene along with several public officials.

The backstory:

The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation.