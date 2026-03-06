Dropkick Murphys anti-ICE concert fundraiser draws hundreds in Minneapolis

The Brief Hundreds gathered for an anti-ICE concert fundraiser in south Minneapolis on Friday. The Dropkick Murphys headlined, with comedian Kathy Griffin making a surprise appearance. Donations will support those impacted by the recent immigration crackdown in Minnesota.



An anti-ICE concert fundraiser near where federal agents shot and killed Alex Pretti drew a large crowd in Minneapolis on Friday.

Anti-ICE concert fundraiser draws crowd

What we know:

The concert, headlined by the Dropkick Murphys, happened across the street from where Border Patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti in January. The event raised money for people and businesses affected by the immigration crackdown.

Comedian Kathy Griffin made a surprise appearance earlier in the day. She had been in the Twin Cities for a show Thursday night.

The concert was free, but attendees were encouraged to donate. The proceeds will aid those impacted by the immigration crackdown.

What they're saying:

"This was an unbelievable opportunity to work not only with people that have been advancing the cause of fighting against ICE but those that are still doing it and to involve the community and also give back," said Martin O’Connor, the concert organizer.

"Everyone is so wonderful and gracious and happy, and that’s in spite of everything that’s happened," said Deb Buehler of Minneapolis. "And the message is that we’ll overcome that. We won’t forget it, but we’ll be better than that."