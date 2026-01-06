LIVE UPDATES: 'Largest ever' ICE operation underway in Minnesota

The Brief ICE says its largest ever immigration enforcement operation is currently underway in Minnesota. Activists and local officials have reported increased ICE activity across the Twin Cities. Sec. Kristi Noem shared a video of her taking part in an arrest in St. Paul Tuesday morning.



There is an increase in ICE activity in Minnesota on Tuesday amid a reported surge of agents and Homeland Security investigators in the Twin Cities.

1:40 p.m. – Minneapolis PD chief hasn't been briefed on ICE operation

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says he hasn't had any notice or communication from the Department of Homeland Security on their operation in the Twin Cities.

"No one has told me anything officially," said Chief Brian O'Hara. "I've been concerned for weeks that because the issue is so emotional and because, frankly, some of the way some of this stuff has been carried out, the greatest risk to me is that there would be some unrest or that there would be a tragedy. That somebody could get seriously hurt or killed because of what's happening. That's the most pressing issue."

Along with revising its policy around immigration matters, Chief O'Hara says the department has put an emphasis on "professionalism and restraint." O'Hara says the department has a designated supervisor and additional personnel on standby to be ready for the possibility of any unrest.

"I do have an ask," said the chief. "That's both for federal law enforcement who may not be from Minnesota coming into our community – to please, whatever you do, to do your job professionally and lawfully. At the same time, to members of the community who have a constitutional right to observe, record and object to the conduct of law enforcement, that you do so peacefully in our community. Because the last thing we want is – you know, a lot of immigrant community businesses are on Lake Street. We all know Lake Street burned five years ago and it's largely the immigrant community that rebuilt that street and helped rebuild a lot of those neighborhoods. So please, don't come into our neighborhoods and cause destruction because of what's going on. If you are going to object, do it peacefully."

1:37 p.m. – Sec. Noem justifies heavy presence after Walz criticism

Sec. Kristi Noem fired back at criticism from Governor Walz in a tweet, after the governor criticized ICE for wasting tax dollars with the ongoing operation.

In the tweet, Walz criticized the operation, writing: "Ridiculous. Nobody is fooled into thinking this buffoonery is a reasonable use of taxpayer dollars. It should not take 50 ICE agents to arrest one guy in a library."

Walz was referencing the arrest of a man last week at the Ridgedale Library. In his tweet, he shared video of that arrest, showing more than a dozen ICE agents escorting a man outside the library.

Sec. Noem responded in a tweet on her personal account, blasting Walz over the state's fraud scandal: "Really, you’re worried about taxpayer dollars? There’s been $9 billion stolen from the taxpayers in Minnesota since you became Governor. You won’t let us in Minnesota’s jails and there is rampant assault against our law enforcement thanks to vilification from politicians like you. So, yes, there’s strength in law enforcement numbers to remove these violent criminals from the communities you refuse to protect."



11:40 a.m. – Gov. Walz responds to ICE operation

Speaking during a news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz blasted the Trump administration for the ICE operation.

"We have a ridiculous surge of apparently 2,000 people – not coordinating with us – that are for a show for the cameras," said Gov. Walz. "I'm going to note to all of you, today is January 6th. There's no debate about what happened. The President of the United States led an insurrection against a fair election to try and overturn that and report both sides of this. 'Well, he said he really didn't and courts convicted 400 of them, and he pardoned them. No, he did that. He did that. And that's today."

"We've got 2,000 folks," the governor said, "we don't even know who they are, they'll be wearing masks, being here in Minnesota, harassing them. If you want us to fix fraud, come and help us. Come and help us do that. They're not interested in that."

10:40 a.m. – ICE director says "largest operation ever" underway

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said the "largest immigration operation ever" during an interview on Newsmax.

While not Lyons confirmed both ICE and Homeland Security investigators are taking part in the operation are on the ground in Minnesota. He says agents are going "door to door" to companies suspected of hiring undocumented immigrants.

Lyons added the fraud cases in Minnesota is also a major topic of focus for the operation.

8:17 a.m. – Department of Homeland Security tweets "Good morning Minneapolis!"

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted "Good Morning Minneapolis!" Tuesday morning as a major immigration enforcement operation is reportedly underway in the Twin Cites.

Later, the department shared video of Sec. Kristi Noem taking part in an ICE arrest of a man reportedly wanted for murder.

ICE in Minnesota

What we know:

Activists and city leaders have noted increased ICE activity in Minneapolis on Tuesday. In posts on social media platform Bluesky, Minneapolis City Council member Jason Chavez warned of immigration officers checking Latino residents' status.

In his post, Chavez writes: "Activity is really hot this morning on Lake Street and Powderhorn. There’s also confirmed ICE vehicles using Uber stickers. Please be careful."

The backstory:

The Trump administration is reportedly sending upwards of 2,100 ICE agents and Department of Homeland Security investigators into the Twin Cities for the new operation. The basis for the new operation is to take on fraud in the Twin Cities, according to reports.

Sec. Noem in St. Paul

Local perspective:

The Department of Homeland Security also shared videos Tuesday morning of Sec. Kristi Noem assisting agents in the arrest in St. Paul of an Ecuadorian national who they say was wanted for murder.

In the video, agents are seen moving into an apartment near the Payne Market off Payne Avenue near Jenks Avenue East on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Noem wrote: "Another murderer and sexual predator off of Minneapolis’s streets thanks to @ICEgov. Just arrested this criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who has an active warrant for murder and sexual assault in Ecuador. He was convicted of robbery and extortion in Ecuador."

Local perspective:

Tuesday morning, protesters gathered outside the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling, where immigration court takes place, as part of an "emergency protest."

The protest was organized in response to Sec. Noem's visit to the Twin Cities. Overnight, there was also a late-night anti-ICE protest outside the Canopy Hilton Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.