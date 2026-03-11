Expand / Collapse search
Ex-ICE attorney who said ‘This job sucks’ running for Congress

By
Published  March 11, 2026 1:33pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
ICE attorney says the system, and her job 'sucks'

ICE attorney says the system, and her job 'sucks'

An attorney for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had an emotional response to a judge in federal court Tuesday. FOX 9 Investigator Paul Blume has more. 

The Brief

    • Julie Le, who made national headlines last month after saying in court, "This system sucks, this job sucks," is running for Congress in November.
    • Le is challenging Ilhan Omar for her seat in the Fifth District, which Omar has held since 2019.
    • Le, a former ICE attorney, was fired by the Trump Administration hours after making those comments.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Julie Le made national headlines last month after the now former ICE attorney said in court, "This system sucks, this job sucks."

Le announced on Wednesday she’s running for U.S. Congress in November. She's running as a Democrat, who is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar for her seat in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District. 

Julie Le running for Congress

What we know:

Le confirmed to FOX 9’s Paul Blume in a phone call that she’s running for Congress in November. 

According to a Washington Post report, Le said she plans to formally announce her congressional run Saturday in Brooklyn Park. Her top priorities will be comprehensive immigration reform, with a mix of pathways to legal residency and enforcement; expanding financial aid for college, which allowed her to finish school; providing robust funding for arts, music and other programs at public K-12 schools; and improving access to health care.

Le says she will run as a Democrat.

What we don't know:

Le's chances to take the seat. Omar has represented Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District since 2019.

‘This system sucks, this job sucks’

The backstory:

Le was removed from handling immigration cases by the Trump Administration hours after her outburst in court. Le previously represented ICE in immigration court but volunteered to help the U.S. Attorney's office respond to a flood of litigation from immigrants who claim they have been wrongfully detained during Operation Metro Surge.

Le wouldn't comment on the circumstances of her departure.

The FOX 9 Investigators previously reported there have been more habeas petitions from immigrants in the first part of the year than in all of 2025.

Le had been assigned to more than 85 of those cases, according to the federal court docket.

In her February court appearance, Le acknowledged that government attorneys were "overwhelmed" by the amount of litigation.

"This system sucks, this job sucks," Le said.

