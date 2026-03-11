200 gallons of oil leak at Monticello nuclear power plant: Xcel Energy

article

The Brief Xcel Energy reported an oil leak at the Monticello nuclear plant. About 200 gallons of oil were released, but Xcel reports that none reached the Mississippi River. Cleanup and containment measures are currently underway.



About 200 gallons of oil leaked at the Monticello nuclear power plant Tuesday during routine maintenance, with some of the oil entering a discharge canal that connects to the Mississippi River, according to Xcel Energy.

Oil leak at nuclear power plant

Local perspective:

The plant, located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, has been shut down since Feb 20 for scheduled maintenance. While testing equipment on Tuesday, operators identified low oil levels in a motor that helps circulate cooling water through the plant.

Crews determined that a component designed to keep lubricating oil separate from the cooling water had failed, allowing the oil and water to mix. Xcel Energy estimated about 200 gallons of oil left the equipment before it was shut down.

"Our teams immediately isolated the equipment from the water supply and notified federal, state and local governments of this event," Xcel Energy said in a statement.

A portion of the oil entered the plant’s discharge canal, which eventually connects to the Mississippi River. Plant personnel confirmed that no oil reached the river, according to the company.

Preventative measures, including oil spill containment and absorbent booms, have been set up in the discharge canal and near the river to capture any oil that may be in the water, Xcel said.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency told FOX 9 in a statement, "We are aware of this situation and working with Xcel to understand the impact."

Xcel added that residents may notice increased activity in and around the area as evaluation and cleanup efforts continue.

"It is our priority to be good stewards of the environment and the communities where our facilities are based," the company wrote in a statement.

Previous leak:

In November 2022, a tritium leak occurred at the nuclear plant, although the public wasn’t made aware until March 2023. Xcel Energy initially estimated 400,000 gallons of contaminated radioactive water leaked but later determined the figure was likely between 750,000 and 900,000 gallons.

The MPCA fined Xcel Energy $14,000 in 2023 for exceeding storage tank capacity without a permit while cleaning up the leak.