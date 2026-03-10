Property tax delay for those affected by ICE impact offered by Ramsey Co.

The Brief Ramsey County is offering residents who were impacted by the immigration crackdown a property tax payment delay option. County leaders say Operation Metro Surge caused "financial hardships" by disrupting work for residents. The county is extending property tax payments by two months for the first half of 2026.



Ramsey County is going to offer a two-month payment extension on property taxes for those affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge.

Ramsey County property tax relief

Local perspective:

Ramsey County leaders say that eligible property owners can pay property taxes up to two months past their usual deadline.

Here's what property types are eligible:

Non-escrowed homestead properties

Small businesses Non-escrowed propertiesAnnual property tax obligation of $50,000 or less

Non-escrowed properties

Annual property tax obligation of $50,000 or less

Residential non-homestead properties One-to three-unit propertiesAnnual property tax obligation of $20,000 or less

One-to three-unit properties

Annual property tax obligation of $20,000 or less

Ramsey County property owners can apply and find more information here.

More resources in Ramsey County

Big picture view:

Ramsey County officials say they are also allocating $75,000 to the Ramsey County Children's Mental Health Collaborative. The county also has a mental health and crisis service that is available 24/7.

For more information on resources from Ramsey County, click here.