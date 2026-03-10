Property tax delay for those affected by ICE impact offered by Ramsey Co.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ramsey County is going to offer a two-month payment extension on property taxes for those affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge.
Ramsey County leaders say that eligible property owners can pay property taxes up to two months past their usual deadline.
Here's what property types are eligible:
- Non-escrowed homestead properties
- Small businesses
- Annual property tax obligation of $50,000 or less
- Non-escrowed properties
- Annual property tax obligation of $50,000 or less
- Residential non-homestead properties
- Annual property tax obligation of $20,000 or less
- One-to three-unit properties
- Annual property tax obligation of $20,000 or less
Ramsey County property owners can apply and find more information here.
More resources in Ramsey County
Ramsey County officials say they are also allocating $75,000 to the Ramsey County Children's Mental Health Collaborative. The county also has a mental health and crisis service that is available 24/7.
For more information on resources from Ramsey County, click here.