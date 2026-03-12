Minnesota State Fair memorabilia surplus auction now taking bids

The Brief Minnesota State Fair officials are auctioning off hundreds of surplus items, from vintage artifacts to wacky knickknacks. Now through March 16, Auction Masters is taking bids on hundreds of items that will need to be picked up the following day. FOX 9 recapped the auction in a video that can be found in the player above.



If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, your chance is now as State Fair officials auction off surplus memorabilia items.

Minnesota State Fair auction

What we know:

Now through March 16, Auction Masters is taking bids on hundreds of items – from wacky ones, to those that are a century old.

From a horse-drawn plow to decorative animal parking signs, the site is currently taking bids.

FOX 9 was able to visit the auction, and a recap of the auction can be found in the video above.

What they're saying:

"Bid on what you want now, because we're not really sure when we're going to have another auction," Maria Hayden, a spokesperson with the fair, told FOX 9.

Hayden noted that the recent Colosseum renovation prompted the clear-out of items that led to the auction.

"It gave us a great opportunity to go through storage and retire a lot of items," Hayden said.

What's next:

Any successful bidder will be required to pick up their items from the North End Event Center on March 17, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For larger items, organizers say a forklift will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auction site says be forewarned: All bidders will need to pick up their items during the timeframe, or risk forfeiting them.

What we don't know:

State Fair officials have not yet said what any proceeds will benefit.