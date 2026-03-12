Minnesota State Fair memorabilia surplus auction now taking bids
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, your chance is now as State Fair officials auction off surplus memorabilia items.
Minnesota State Fair auction
What we know:
Now through March 16, Auction Masters is taking bids on hundreds of items – from wacky ones, to those that are a century old.
From a horse-drawn plow to decorative animal parking signs, the site is currently taking bids.
FOX 9 was able to visit the auction, and a recap of the auction can be found in the video above.
What they're saying:
"Bid on what you want now, because we're not really sure when we're going to have another auction," Maria Hayden, a spokesperson with the fair, told FOX 9.
Hayden noted that the recent Colosseum renovation prompted the clear-out of items that led to the auction.
"It gave us a great opportunity to go through storage and retire a lot of items," Hayden said.
What's next:
Any successful bidder will be required to pick up their items from the North End Event Center on March 17, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For larger items, organizers say a forklift will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The auction site says be forewarned: All bidders will need to pick up their items during the timeframe, or risk forfeiting them.
What we don't know:
State Fair officials have not yet said what any proceeds will benefit.
The Source: Information provided by Auction Masters and Minnesota State Fair officials.