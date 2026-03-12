Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota State Fair memorabilia surplus auction now taking bids

By
Published  March 12, 2026 11:15am CDT
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
Minnesota State Fair memorabilia up for auction

Memorabilia from the Minnesota State Fair is now up for auction. 

The Brief

    • Minnesota State Fair officials are auctioning off hundreds of surplus items, from vintage artifacts to wacky knickknacks.
    • Now through March 16, Auction Masters is taking bids on hundreds of items that will need to be picked up the following day.
    • FOX 9 recapped the auction in a video that can be found in the player above.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, your chance is now as State Fair officials auction off surplus memorabilia items.

Minnesota State Fair auction

What we know:

Now through March 16, Auction Masters is taking bids on hundreds of items – from wacky ones, to those that are a century old.

From a horse-drawn plow to decorative animal parking signs, the site is currently taking bids.

FOX 9 was able to visit the auction, and a recap of the auction can be found in the video above.

What they're saying:

"Bid on what you want now, because we're not really sure when we're going to have another auction," Maria Hayden, a spokesperson with the fair, told FOX 9.

Hayden noted that the recent Colosseum renovation prompted the clear-out of items that led to the auction.

"It gave us a great opportunity to go through storage and retire a lot of items," Hayden said.

What's next:

Any successful bidder will be required to pick up their items from the North End Event Center on March 17, between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For larger items, organizers say a forklift will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The auction site says be forewarned: All bidders will need to pick up their items during the timeframe, or risk forfeiting them.

What we don't know:

State Fair officials have not yet said what any proceeds will benefit.

The Source: Information provided by Auction Masters and Minnesota State Fair officials.

