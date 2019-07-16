Man accused of carrying on affair with Rep. Omar says wife made up claims
The alleged love interest of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says his ex-wife made up allegations that he was involved in an affair with the Minnesota representative.
U of M plans scooter etiquette crack down as school year begins
There’s no shortage of ways to get around the University of Minnesota, but you can’t go very far without seeing e-scooters.
More charges for man connected to series of Minneapolis home invasions
A 33-year-old Minneapolis man is facing additional charges in connection to a series of Minneapolis home burglaries targeting Hispanic families, according to new documents filed in Hennepin County District Court.
Citations dismissed for ICE protesters that gathered at St. Paul federal building
Citations have been dropped against a group of protesters that gathered outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul earlier this summer, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
Minnesota Twins host 'Yard Sale' this weekend at Target Field
Looking to add to your Minnesota Twins memorabilia collection? Then stop by the team's "Yard Sale" this weekend at Target Field.
After 2 weekend fatalities, Metro Transit urging caution around light rail trains
A deadly accident involving a bicyclist and a Blue Line light rail train Monday night was the third incident involving a light rail train this year and the second of the long weekend.
Bicyclist dies in accident involving Blue Line train in Minneapolis
A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a Blue Line train Monday night in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego
After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away.
1 seriously hurt after SUV hits moped in Minneapolis
A man was seriously hurt after an SUV hit a moped in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Woman responsible for magical displays at Minneapolis' Wild Rumpus Books set to retire
The woman behind Wild Rumpus bookstore is set to retire after 17 years.
South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time
For the first time in its history, a Minneapolis high school football team got to lineup under the bright lights.
Community members push back against market planned for Minneapolis parking lot
Community members were speaking out against a proposal to bring a new market to Cedar-Riverside in Minneapolis on Friday.
Police: 23 home invasions targeted Latino families
One man is charged and three other suspects are under investigation in connection to a series of 23 home invasion robberies in southeast Minneapolis targeting Latino families, according to Minneapolis police.
Crazy for bacon!
The North Loop's latest restaurant is all about the bacon
The Fillmore is coming to Minneapolis
The iconic brand is opening a music venue in the North Loop in early 2020.
Minneapolis ‘parties with purpose’ for National Night Out
From south to north Minneapolis, parties weren’t hard to find as neighborhoods participated in National Night Out.
Mayor, Chief respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo provided an update on Friday morning's deadly police shooting of an armed suspect.
Construction worker rescued after trench collapse in downtown Minneapolis
A rescue is underway after a trench collapsed at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis Monday morning.
Donut taste testers needed!
Cardigan Donuts is looking for taste testers!
Bus-only lanes coming to Minneapolis streets to increase reliability for riders
After testing additional bus lanes in the city of Minneapolis, Metro Transit is moving forward with the project that is expected to help improve service reliability and efficiency.