Minnesota weather: Rain, snow, and gusty breezes return later Thursday

The Brief Rain, snow, and gusty winds are expected across Minnesota later on Thursday. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of northern Minnesota. High wind warnings are in place for western, southern, and parts of central Minnesota from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday.



Mild conditions in Minnesota early Thursday turn unsettled as rain, snow, and gusty winds move in later in the day.

Rain, snow and gusty winds Thursday

The forecast:

Thursday starts on a quiet note with some sunshine before clouds increase through the middle of the day.

Temperatures remain mild, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 46 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Rain and snow expected:

Rain rolls into the metro during the afternoon, with light to moderate showers continuing into the evening. Areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor may see a rain-snow mix, while northern Minnesota sees mostly snow. Northern regions could pick up 4 inches or more of accumulation.

(FOX 9)

A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until Friday afternoon for parts of northern Minnesota, including the Duluth area. A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Cook and southern Lake counties.

Gusty conditions:

This system is also bringing rather gusty winds. Southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day, with gusts reaching into the 30s by afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves through overnight, winds increase significantly. Gusts could exceed 50 mph in the metro, with potential gusts of over 60 mph in southern Minnesota.

A high wind warning is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Friday for western, southern, and parts of central Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures drop overnight, and a few lingering snowflakes are possible early Friday on the backside of the system. Friday morning remains breezy before the winds gradually relax. Some afternoon sunshine returns as highs settle into the 30s.

The weekend starts quiet Saturday before another band of snow approaches late Saturday into Sunday. Colder air returns next week, with highs in the 20s by Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)