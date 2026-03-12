Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
6
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County

Minnesota weather: Rain, snow, and gusty breezes return later Thursday

By
Published  March 12, 2026 7:26am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
Rain, snow, and gusty breezes return later on Thursday across Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz breaks down what to expect with this latest storm system. 

The Brief

    • Rain, snow, and gusty winds are expected across Minnesota later on Thursday.
    • Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect for parts of northern Minnesota.
    • High wind warnings are in place for western, southern, and parts of central Minnesota from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Mild conditions in Minnesota early Thursday turn unsettled as rain, snow, and gusty winds move in later in the day.

Rain, snow and gusty winds Thursday

The forecast:

Thursday starts on a quiet note with some sunshine before clouds increase through the middle of the day. 

Temperatures remain mild, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 46 degrees.

Rain and snow expected:

Rain rolls into the metro during the afternoon, with light to moderate showers continuing into the evening. Areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor may see a rain-snow mix, while northern Minnesota sees mostly snow. Northern regions could pick up 4 inches or more of accumulation.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until Friday afternoon for parts of northern Minnesota, including the Duluth area. A blizzard warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Cook and southern Lake counties.

Gusty conditions:

This system is also bringing rather gusty winds. Southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day, with gusts reaching into the 30s by afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves through overnight, winds increase significantly. Gusts could exceed 50 mph in the metro, with potential gusts of over 60 mph in southern Minnesota.

A high wind warning is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Friday for western, southern, and parts of central Minnesota.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Temperatures drop overnight, and a few lingering snowflakes are possible early Friday on the backside of the system. Friday morning remains breezy before the winds gradually relax. Some afternoon sunshine returns as highs settle into the 30s.

The weekend starts quiet Saturday before another band of snow approaches late Saturday into Sunday. Colder air returns next week, with highs in the 20s by Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

