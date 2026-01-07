Minneapolis Mayor: ICE shooting self-defense is ‘bullshit’; officials will ‘seek justice’

The Brief DHS officials say ICE agents shot and killed a woman in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. Minnesota officials are calling for a "full investigation" in the wake of the fatality. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said following the shooting that the narrative of self-defense that the DHS has since released is "bullshit," while noting that officials will "seek justice" for the victim.



A fatal shooting involving ICE agents in south Minneapolis on Wednesday has Mayor Jacob Frey saying they will do "everything in their power to ensure justice," while calling the department’s claim of self-defense "bullshit."

Minneapolis Mayor reacts to ICE shooting

What we know:

In a press conference on Wednesday, Frey responded to a fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by ICE agents.

"We collectively are going to do everything possible to get to the bottom of this, to get justice and to make sure that there is an investigation conducted in full. But what we do know is that a 37-year-old woman is dead, and she was shot by ICE," Frey said on Wednesday. "We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis… They are not here to create safety in this city, what they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in our streets, and in this case are literally killing people."

Frey then took issue with an official account released by DHS on behalf of ICE agents, which described officers as "fearing for their life" before shooting into the victim’s vehicle.

"They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bullshit," Frey said. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody getting killed. Your only reason for being in our city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing the opposite."

Speaking to the community, Frey called on residents to respond with "the best versions of themselves" as the Trump administration attempts to "sow chaos."

"We are better than a bunch of agents being deployed to rip apart families and communities," Frey said. "We're better than that. We are going to meet that hate, with love… In this moment, we will not take the bait that ICE agents are trying to create. They want us to respond in a way that creates a military occupation. They want an excuse to come in and show the kind of force that will create more chaos. Let's not let them."

Minneapolis ICE shooting

The backstory:

Around 10 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a shooting involving ICE in the area of Portland Avenue and East 34th Street in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have since said the woman shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has died.

In a statement to FOX 9, ICE says officers were conducting its operation when protesters began blocking officers.

"One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism," the statement reads. "An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers."

DHS says the woman who was shot was struck and has died.

"This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats," says Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available."

Big picture view:

Following the shooting, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took to social media to "ask folks to remain calm."

In a post on X, Mayor Frey has called for ICE to leave the city following the shooting.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media.

Meanwhile, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office is aware of the shooting involving ICE in Minneapolis and says her office is pushing hard to for a local investigation into the use of force.

"We have been in contact with law enforcement leaders, the Attorney General, and the Governor's Office throughout the morning and are pushing hard for a local investigation which is the only way to ensure full transparency and review by our office. We will use every available lever to ensure a local, transparent investigation takes place," the statement reads.