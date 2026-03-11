Minneapolis eviction notice extension ordinance vetoed by Mayor Frey

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has vetoed a newly approved ordinance that would have extended eviction notices to 60 days, up from 30 currently within the city. Supporters say the measure is necessary to increase protections for renters after Operation Metro Surge. The Minneapolis City Council has previously approved $1 million in rental assistance for families impacted by ICE. Frey's office has said it prefers to focus on rental assistance over eviction extensions, saying that the number of eviction filings so far in 2026 is consistent with the monthly average in 2025.



Facing a push by advocates and select Minneapolis City Council members to approve an ordinance extending the eviction notice period, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced that he had vetoed the proposal on Wednesday, outlining an effort to instead focus on rental assistance for residents.

Minneapolis eviction ordinance

What we know:

Following its 7-5 approval by the full council last week, Frey faced a deadline to decide whether to approve or veto the ordinance that would temporarily require landlords to wait 60 days — instead of 30 currently — before filing an eviction notice.

If approved by Frey, the 60-day requirement would have stayed in effect until Aug. 31, 2026.

Evictions after Operation Metro Surge

Dig deeper:

Supporters of the ordinance say it’s necessary to provide further protections for renters who, after Operation Metro Surge, were sometimes out of work and relying on mutual aid networks.

City officials have estimated the increased immigration enforcement’s impact as being at least $200 million city-wide, with an additional $15.7 million in monthly need for rental support to 35,000 low-income renter households.

In February, the council approved $1 million in rental assistance for Hennepin County residents affected by the surge.

In his veto announcement on Wednesday, Frey also announced an additional $1 million investment in emergency rental assistance to help Minneapolis residents.

'Veto rooted in cowardice'

What they're saying:

"Preventing eviction is always more cost-effective than trying to re-house someone who has been evicted. It’s also far more humane. Operation Metro Surge will cause a massive spike in homelessness unless local government steps in," Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley, who authored the "Pause Evictions, Save Lives" ordinance, said in a statement.

Following the veto announcement, Council President Elliott Payne released the following statement: "History will look back on the leaders of Minneapolis and what they did to stand up for our residents during and after Trump’s invasion of our city. I’m proud that the City Council can say we did everything in our power to give our neighbors more time to stay in their homes after they were forced to hide for months from the federal government. As someone who spent every day trying to protect my community from ICE, to the point where I was personally assaulted by them, I’m so disappointed Mayor Frey vetoed this bare-minimum policy that would show that he could move beyond cuss words and take real action to provide material support for our neighbors. This is a veto rooted in cowardice, not the livelihoods of our residents."

The other side:

However, despite the hardship faced by some, officials with Frey's office contend statistics don't back up the narrative.

According to the mayor's office, as of Friday, March 6, Minneapolis had recorded 982 eviction filings in 2026, compared to 1,040 during the same period in 2025 — a 5.5% decrease year-over-year.

Officials say that the number of eviction filings so far in 2026 remains consistent with the monthly average in 2025.

What they're saying:

"I understand the author's intent, but the experience from COVID-19 and the guidance from shelter and affordable housing providers this strategy has not worked," Frey said in a statement accompanying his announced veto. "Stopping evictions may sound good, but experience from COVID shows it's not the answer: Rental assistance is. Getting help to families quickly is the most effective way to prevent eviction."

A full copy of this veto letter can be found below:

What's next:

Frey’s office has previously contended that emphasizing rental assistance is the "first and most effective solution" in terms of immediate assistance.

The council now needs nine votes for a potential override.