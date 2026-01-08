LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Protesters clash with feds at Whipple Building

The Brief Protesters are gathering in Minneapolis on Thursday after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman Wednesday morning. Watch FOX 9's live coverage and find updates here.



People have gathered outside the federal Whipple Building in Minneapolis to protest ICE a day after an ICE official fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good.

Federal officials are claiming the shooting was self-defense, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and others dispute the claim. The incident was captured on various videos from different angles.

Community members planned an "emergency nonviolent protest" and march to the Whipple Building to demand ICE leave Minnesota, saying in a press release, "ICE has been terrorizing our immigrant neighbors and has now horrifyingly murdered a community member in cold blood."

READ MORE: Minneapolis ICE shooting: Everything we know so far

FOX 9 is tracking the protests and any breaking updates on the shooting. You can watch breaking news coverage in the player above.

Find live updates below.

9:58 a.m. – BCA removed from investigation into ICE shooting

In a statement Thursday morning, the Minnesota BCA says it is no longer involved in the investigation into the shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer.

The BCA says initially it had been tasked to review the use of force by the ICE agent with the FBI. However, later in the day on Wednesday, officials say the FBI informed the BCA that the U.S. Attorney's Office had reversed that decision, removing the BCA from the investigation.

The statement reads: "Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation. The BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity."

The BCA goes on to add: "We expect the FBI to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and that the full investigative file will be shared with the appropriate prosecutorial authorities at both the state and federal levels."

9:04 a.m. – Ramps to Whipple Building blocked

MnDOT has blocked exit ramps from Highway 62 to the Whipple Building. Ramps are also closed from Highway 55 to Hiawatha.

FOX 9 crews saw MnDOT equipment blocking the ramp at Highway 62 and Federal Drive.

The Whipple Building is a federal facility that houses the regional ICE headquarters.

8:44 a.m. – Minneapolis Public Schools confirm incident at Roosevelt HS

Minneapolis Public Schools confirm an incident involving federal authorities happened Wednesday after the shooting at Renee Nicole Good.

Videos posted online appeared to show a confrontation involving ICE agents and students at the school, and the use of a chemical irritant like tear gas.

The statement says: "Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is aware of an incident that happened after school yesterday, outside of Roosevelt High School. This incident involved federal law enforcement agents and is currently under investigation. We are working with our partners including the City of Minneapolis and others to support the individuals directly impacted. Minneapolis Public Schools is committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students. All MPS schools are closed today, January 8 and tomorrow, January 9 out of an abundance of caution."

The teachers union said in its own statement that ICE agents deployed gas while detaining a school worker during dismissal.

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators statement reads: "We will not tolerate ICE inhibiting our city’s youth from their constitutional right to attend school safely or inhibiting educators from doing their job. This is the moment to act. All MFE members and Minneapolis community members who have not done so already are encouraged to attend MONARCA upstander training and to become connected with their local community rapid response networks. This is our home. These are our neighbors. This will not stop without all of us joining together. WE keep us safe."

8:30 a.m. – Protesters clash with feds at Whipple Building

Protesters clashed briefly with federal authorities in riot gear outside the Whipple Building during an anti-ICE protest on Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., federal law enforcement officers lined up outside the building. At one point, around 8:15 a.m., the officers pushed into the crowd, threw several people to the ground, and made at least two arrests. At some point, it appeared federal authorities deployed chemical irritants.

The crowd chanted "shame" as protesters were removed by federal officials. After the arrests were made, federal authorities retreated back toward the building. Authorities appear to have formed a human wall to protect the federal building.

8:20 a.m. – DHS tweets about fraud investigation

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted then deleted a video of FBI and DHS investigation raiding a business in Minnesota.

DHS said the raid was part of a fraud case.

The tweet read: "Under the leadership of @Sec_Noem, Homeland Security Investigators are going door to door collecting evidence and investigating fraud in Minneapolis and across the country. HSI will leave no stone unturned. The Trump administration will follow the law and is not afraid to use denaturalization and deportation. If you are complicit in defrauding the American people, your days are numbered."

8:05 a.m. – Memorial grows at shooting scene; Portland Ave. blocked with makeshift barrier

A memorial in south Minneapolis at East 34th Street and Portland Avenue is continuing to grow as mourners honor the life of Renee Nicole Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer on Wednesday.

Protesters have erected a makeshift barrier of debris blocking traffic off along Portland Avenue, preventing traffic from going past the shooting scene.

7:30 a.m. – Protest grows at Whipple Building

An anti-ICE protest at the Whipple Building at Fort Snelling has grown over the past hour. Dozens of protesters have gathered in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE officer in south Minneapolis on Wednesday.

The Whipple Building is a federal building that houses the regional ICE headquarters. The area has been an active hub for ICE officers and protesters during the recent immigration enforcement surge by the Trump administration.

6:45 a.m. — 30 people at Whipple Building

About 30 people have gathered at the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, where an anti-ICE protest is planned for 7 a.m.

According to a media advisory, an "emergency nonviolent protest" will start at Fort Snelling Park and Ride South Lot and march to the Whipple Building to demand ICE leave Minnesota because ICE has been "terrorizing our immigrant neighbors and has now horrifyingly murdered a community member in cold blood."

People are gathering to protest ICE on Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

6 a.m. - Minneapolis schools closed Thursday, Friday after shooting

Minneapolis Public Schools are canceling classes on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9, and there will be no e-learning. Officials say they are making the move "out of an abundance of caution" after Wednesday's incidents around the city.

Read more about this here.