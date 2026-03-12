Rocking Horse Ranch suspension lifted after worker charged with infant's death

The Brief The Rocking Horse Ranch child care center in Savage has had its license suspension lifted following a state investigation into the death of an infant. The Department of Children, Youth, and Families determined there are no longer conditions posing an imminent risk at the child care center. The child care center is allowed to resume operations but will be monitored by the state.



Less than two months after a worker was charged in connection with the death of an infant at the day care center, the Rocking Horse Ranch in Savage license suspension has been lifted by the state.

Suspension lifted

What we know:

An order sent to the child care center on Wednesday informed the center that the suspension had been lifted.

The letter reads: "[The Department of Children, Youth, and Families] conducted a maltreatment investigation and has determined that there are no longer conditions in the program that present an imminent risk of harm to the health, safety and rights of children served by the program."

The letter goes on to say it is allowed to resume operations, but will be monitored by the state.

The backstory:

The child care center had its license suspended while the state investigated the death of an infant in the center's care and the abuse of another infant.

The investigation started after police responded to the report of an infant who was not breathing on Sept. 22, 2025, at the Rocking Horse Ranch.

At the center, police found 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust, who was white and bluing around his mouth and had no pulse. Staff and first responders tried to revive the infant and rushed him to the hospital, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, there had been a medical incident involving another infant, a 5-month-old girl who had stopped breathing for a short period only days earlier. On the same day that Harvey died, that same girl suffered a second medical incident.

Ultimately, authorities brought charges against 18-year-old Theah Russell, who allegedly admitted to choking Harvey and the 5-month-old girl.

Local perspective:

The report found that all staff members had passed background checks. The state also found there had been no prior issues with Russell with the children prior to the September abuse.

The state found that there was "no apparent reason for the facility to know or suspect" Russell posed a threat. She is now facing charges, and no longer an employee at the facility. A manager has also since left the facility.

What's next:

While the facility is now allowed to reopen, it's unclear if Rocking Horse Ranch will actually reopen.