Woman struck by vehicle in St. Paul remains in critical condition

By
Published  March 12, 2026 10:32am CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9
The Brief

    • A woman crossing an intersection was struck by a vehicle in the Prosperity Heights neighborhood of St. Paul on Wednesday evening.
    • Around 8:17 p.m., St. Paul Police Department officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue North and Maryland Avenue East on the report of a crash, where they found a woman at the intersection.
    • A preliminary investigation determined that she had been walking across the intersection when struck by the vehicle. The driver remained on the scene and cooperative.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman struck by a vehicle in the Prosperity Heights neighborhood of St. Paul on Wednesday evening remains in critical condition.

Woman struck by vehicle in St. Paul

What we know:

According to the St. Paul Police Department, around 8:17 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of White Bear Avenue North and Maryland Avenue East on the report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Authorities say that when officers arrived, they located an adult woman lying in the intersection, who was then transported to Regions Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police say that a preliminary investigation has determined she had been walking across the intersection when struck by the vehicle. The driver remained at the scene following the incident and has been cooperative, authorities have said.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided any details on the victim or driver involved.

The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.

