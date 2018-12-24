Citations dismissed for ICE protesters that gathered at St. Paul federal building
Citations have been dropped against a group of protesters that gathered outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul earlier this summer, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
Pentagon approves $3.6B in funds from military projects to build 175 miles of Trump's border wall
Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday approved the use of $3.6 billion in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump's wall along the Mexican border.
Minneapolis residents protest Trump Administration migrant holding facility conditions
Dozens of protesters hit the streets of Minneapolis to try and bring attention to the conditions in holding facilities for young undocumented immigrants and the Trump Administration’s immigration policies Wednesday.
Mitchell Hamline law students prepare to head to immigration detention center on U.S.-Mexico border
A group of law students from Mitchell Hamline are preparing to head to an immigration detention center on the U.S.-Mexico border.
ICE makes arrests at pork production facilities in Minnesota
ICE made arrests at two locations of a pork production facility in Southwest Minnesota Wednesday.
8 arrested in child separation protest in Minnesota
Eight people, including State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, were arrested while protesting a Bloomington, Minnesota business for their alleged connections to child separations.
MN AG, 19 others ask Justice Dept. to stop separating families at border
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and attorneys general from 19 other states sent a letter to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Department of Justice Tuesday asking them to stop separating children from their parents at the border.
Immigration rights activists rally after reports of missing children
Immigration rights activists held a rally Wednesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
Immigration rights activists held a rally Tuesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
Immigration rights activists held a rally Tuesday in front of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's office urging her to call on the Trump Administration to stop separating families at the border.
President Trump talks immigration at annual White House Easter egg hunt
President Donald Trump talked immigration at this year's annual White House Easter egg hunt.
Increase in ICE arrests in Upper Midwest
Immigration arrests are on a sharp rise nationwide after the Trump administration cracked down on illegal immigrants since taking office last year and the Minnesota region is making a lot of them.
University of Minnesota hosts Immigration Forum
The University of Minnesota hosted an immigration forum to discuss the current status of immigration after recent terror events and federal policy changes.
Officer's immigration status question raises many more
Lawyers and advocates say Twin Cities minorities are increasingly getting asked their immigration status—just like an officer asks a light-rail rider in a viral video.
Hennepin County Sheriff speaks out on Department of Homeland Security report
Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek is defending his department after a Homeland Security report Monday critical of his policies on holding inmates for pick up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Legal battles over travel ban continue
Legal battles continue over the immigration order.
Minnesota Somalis widely affected by recent travel ban
Several Minnesota residents have been affected by President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees.