Sex offender released by authorities charged with assaulting ICE officials

The Brief Roberto Carlos Munoz, 39, of Guatemala, is charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury as immigration officials were attempting to serve a warrant. Munoz was previously convicted in 2022 of felony criminal sexual conduct in Hennepin County. Authorities say at the time of his latest arrest he had no legal standing to be in the U.S., but a detainer by ICE officials had been denied by local officials, leading to his release.



A 39-year-old Guatemalan man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in 2022, who was released from local custody despite a detainer order by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, has been apprehended and charged again after a pursuit during which he allegedly dragged an officer more than 100 yards with his car.

Guatemalan man charged

What we know:

According to an announcement by acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson, Roberto Carlos Munoz is federally charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon, resulting in bodily injury.

Court documents say that on June 17, 2025, multiple agencies tried to execute an immigration warrant on Munoz at his home in Bloomington due to lack of legal status in the U.S.

When attempting to stop him, officials say Munoz refused to comply with demands, leading to an Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer breaking the car window in an effort to unlock the door.

With the officer’s arm inside the car, Munoz allegedly put the transmission back into drive and accelerated, dragging the officer roughly 100 yards in the process. The officer twice tried to fire a taser to get him to stop, but it was ineffective, according to court documents.

The charges further allege that Munoz weaved back and forth and also drove up a curb in an attempt to shake the officer from the car before it ultimately crashed and came to a stop.

Officer injuries

Dig deeper:

Documents state that the officer involved in the incident suffered a significant cut to his right arm that required 20 stitches, and a significant cut to his left hand that required 13 stitches.

What they're saying:

"Munoz had no legal right to be in this country — and certainly not free in the community after a conviction for sexually abusing a minor," said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Instead of complying with a lawful immigration arrest, he chose to violently resist — dragging a deportation officer with his vehicle and putting that officer’s life at risk. The FBI takes any assault on a federal officer with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure this individual is held fully accountable."

Previous charge

The backstory:

In December 2022, Munoz was charged with repeatedly sexually abusing his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Hennepin County.

He was ultimately convicted of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.