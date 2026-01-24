LIVE UPDATES | Minneapolis shooting: Man shot by federal agents has died

The Brief Federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. This is the third shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis since Renee Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7. Protesters, activists, observers and local officials have called for ICE to leave the state. Find live updates on this breaking news story below.



Federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

This is the third shooting involving federal agents since Renee Good was fatally shot on Jan. 7.

FOX News is reporting a Border Patrol agent shot a person who was armed in the area of 28th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Saturday morning.

Protesters have gathered at the scene of the shooting. Chemical irritants were used on the crowd.

Find live updates on this shooting below. Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. Live events and other updates can be viewed below.

11:28 a.m. - Another protester taken to the ground

Another protester was taken to the ground by law enforcement during a protest following the fatal shooting of a man.

11:16 a.m. - Fire in dumpster at shooting scene

There is a dumpster on fire near the scene of the shooting. Protesters appear to be using dumpsters to block the street near the shooting scene.

11:11 a.m. - Man detained at shooting scene during protest

A man was detained by federal officials during protests following the fatal shooting of a man by federal agents Saturday morning.

10:58 a.m. - Chemical irritant deployed

A chemical irritant was deployed at the scene of the shooting where protesters were gathered.

10:52 a.m. - FOX 9 sources say person has died

Sources told FOX 9 the man who was shot has died. He was reportedly shot in the chest.

10:51 a.m. - HCAO statement

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released the following statement:

"We are aware of reports of a federal agent having shot an individual in Minneapolis this morning. We are working with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to coordinate a state response.

The scene must be secured by local law enforcement for the collection and preservation of evidence. We expect the federal government to allow the BCA to process the scene."

10:50 a.m. - City of Minneapolis to give media briefing

According to a press release from the City of Minneapolis, there is a media briefing at 11:30 a.m. on the shooting.

Here's the release: "Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara, Director of Emergency Management Rachel Sayre will hold a media briefing to discuss the shooting of an adult male in Minneapolis involving ICE agents.

"Mayor Frey is again demanding that ICE leave the city and state immediately. We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities – know that you have our full support.

"We urge the public to remain calm, follow the City of Minneapolis social media accounts, and visit our website for up-to-date information on how the Cit is responding to federal immigration enforcement."

10:45 a.m. - Rally planned at scene of Saturday shooting

A vigil and rally are being organized at the scene of Saturday's shooting. It's scheduled for 1 p.m at East 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South.

10:30 a.m. - Person shot was reportedly armed

10:15 a.m. - Sen. Klobuchar calls for ICE to leave MN

Senator Klobuchar shared the following statement:

10 a.m. - Walz spoke to President Trump

Minnesota Governor Walz shared the following statement:

9:50 a.m. - Border Patrol involved in shooting: FOX News

FOX reporter Bill Melugin shared the following post:

9:48 a.m. - Federal agent shooting in Minneapolis

The City of Minneapolis said it is "aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave."