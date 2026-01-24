Minneapolis shooting: What we know about Alex Pretti, the man killed by Border Patrol agent

The Brief Border Patrol fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Footage shows him on the ground struggling with agents before he was shot multiple times. The man has been identified as 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, a Minneapolis resident who was a U.S. citizen with a permit to carry a firearm.



Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot Saturday morning by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis man killed by Border Patrol agent

Photo shows Alex Pretti, the man killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent. (Supplied)

What we know:

The Associated Press confirmed the man's identity as 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the man was a Minneapolis resident with only traffic violations on his criminal record. He also had a valid permit to carry.

The Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Greg Bovino said the shooting was justified because he was carrying a gun. Bovino said he had two loaded magazines and no identification. Bovino did not state if Pretti pulled a gun or where the gun was when he was shot.

Video from the scene shows Pretti on the ground after being tackled by Border Patrol agents. Video does not show a gun in Pretti's hands.

Minneapolis ICE shootings

The backstory:

Renee Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis on Jan. 7.

Another man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14, but survived.