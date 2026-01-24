Minneapolis shooting: Video shows Border Patrol agent fatally shoot man

The Brief Video shows the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis man by a Border Patrol agent. Federal authorities say the shooting was justified because the man was armed. The shooting led to intense protests and clashes with authorities in downtown Minneapolis.



Video shows the moment a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting

What we know:

Federal Border Patrol agents fatally shot a Minneapolis man Saturday morning, around 9 a.m., in the area of 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue. This is the third shooting involving federal agents since Renee Good was fatally shot by an ICE agent on Jan. 7.

The Associated Press confirmed he was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse named Alex Pretti.

Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Gregory Bovino claimed Pretti was armed, had two loaded magazines and no identification. Bovino did not state if Pretti pulled a gun or where the gun was when he was shot.

Footage from the shooting does not show him holding a gun.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Pretti had a legal permit to carry, was a U.S. citizen and lived in Minneapolis.

At least 10 shots were fired by at least one U.S. Border Patrol agent while Pretti was on the ground, the video shows.

O'Hara said he only had traffic violations on his criminal record.

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus ‘concerned,’ says ‘no evidence produced indicating an intent to harm the officers’

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus shared the following statement:

"We are deeply concerned by this morning’s reports that a federal law enforcement operation in Minneapolis resulted in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti by federal agents.

"According to local officials, the man was legally armed, a firearm was recovered at the scene, and he is believed to have been a lawful gun owner and permit to carry holder.

"Many critical facts remain unknown. We do not yet have an independent account of what initiated the encounter or what triggered the use of deadly force. Despite widespread speculation regarding intent, there has been no evidence produced indicating an intent to harm the officers.

"We are calling for a full and transparent investigation by both state and federal authorities.

"Every peaceable Minnesotan has the right to keep and bear arms—including while attending protests, acting as observers, or exercising their First Amendment rights.

"These rights do not disappear when someone is lawfully armed, and they must be respected and protected at all times."