Minneapolis ICE shooting: FBI blocks BCA from investigating

The Brief The FBI is excluding Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from the investigation into Renee Good's death. State leaders express concerns over the lack of cooperation from federal authorities. Legal actions may be complicated without state involvement in the investigation.



Tensions are rising as state leaders voice concerns over the FBI's exclusion of Minnesota's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from the investigation into the shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

State leaders demand involvement

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz emphasized the need for Minnesota's involvement in the investigation, stating, "Minnesota must be part of this investigation." Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson noted that while it's common for the FBI to lead in such cases, it's unusual for state agencies to be completely excluded.

Jacobson expressed concerns about the state's ability to conduct an independent investigation without federal cooperation.

"It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, without cooperation from the federal government," said Jacobson.

Federal perspective and legal implications

Why you should care:

The Trump administration has defended the actions of the ICE agent, labeling Renee Good as a domestic terrorist. Vice President JD Vance dismissed the possibility of prosecution, citing the agent's federal immunity. "That guy is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job," said Vance.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty are exploring options for state charges. However, a former federal prosecutor highlighted that any state case could be moved to federal court, where it might be dismissed unless the state proves the agent acted outside his official duties.

"The FBI may make a determination this person was acting within the course of their employment and not allow any prosecution," said Tony Capozzi, former federal prosecutor. "But then again, it's got to be the judicial branch who makes that decision, not the executive branch."

Local perspective:

State leaders, including Gov. Walz, are urging for a pause and a more inclusive investigation process. "We're exhausted as Minnesotans. We're as exhausted as Americans," said Walz, expressing the frustration felt by many.

Despite seeing video evidence that contradicts the self-defense narrative, state leaders are cautious about jumping to conclusions. They believe that involving the BCA would enhance public trust in the investigation's outcome.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the FBI will reconsider allowing state investigators access to their findings. The timeline for any potential state legal actions remains uncertain.