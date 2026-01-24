Minneapolis shooting: Lawsuit demands DHS preserve evidence in Alex Pretti's death

The Brief The Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension filed a lawsuit to prevent evidence destruction in Alex Pretti's shooting. The lawsuit targets federal agencies like DHS, ICE, and CBP, along with their leaders. Minnesota officials stress the need for transparency and accountability in the investigation.



State authorities are taking legal action to ensure evidence preservation in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

Lawsuit filed against federal agencies

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. It seeks to prevent federal agencies from destroying evidence related to the shooting of Alex Pretti.

The lawsuit names several federal entities, including the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Patrol, as defendants. United States Attorney General Pam Bondi is also named in the suit.

State officials demand transparency

What they're saying:

"Federal agents are not above the law and Alex Pretti is certainly not beneath it," said Attorney General Keith Ellison, emphasizing the need for a transparent investigation.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated, "Our office has jurisdiction to review this matter for potential criminal conduct by the federal agents involved and we will do so."

What we don't know:

The timeline for the court's decision on the temporary restraining order.

Specific details about the evidence in question