Minneapolis shooting: What we know about the Border Patrol agent who shot man

The Brief A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent during a targeted immigration operation Saturday morning, federal authorities said. Gregory Bovino with the Department of Homeland Security says the agent who shot the man has eight years of experience in the Border Patrol. It's the third shooting in Minneapolis involving federal agents since "Operation Metro Surge" started.



What they're saying:

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino said at a news conference after the incident that the agent who shot the man has eight years of experience with Border Patrol.

The backstory:

DHS officials say the incident unfolded just after 9 a.m. Saturday near 26th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis. Federal authorities claim they were conducting a targeted operation against a person in the United States illegally in the area when an individual approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

DHS officials say Border Patrol agents attempted to disarm the man, but he violently resisted. DHS officials claim a Border Patrolagent fired defensive shots, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. DHS officials also say the man had two magazines and no identification. They claim it looks like a situation where the man "wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

In the aftermath of the incident, hundreds of protesters arrived in the area.

It’s the third shooting involving federal agents since ICE agents came to Minnesota for "Operation Metro Force."

The other side:

Video shows the moment a man was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press confirmed he was a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse named Alex Pretti.

Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Gregory Bovino claimed Pretti was armed, had two loaded magazines and no identification. Bovino did not state if Pretti pulled a gun or where the gun was when he was shot.

Footage from the shooting does not show him holding a gun.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Pretti had a legal permit to carry, was a U.S. citizen and lived in Minneapolis.