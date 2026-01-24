Minneapolis shooting: Timberwolves-Warriors Saturday game postponed

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves were scheduled to host the Golden State Warriors Saturday afternoon, but the game has been postponed after a Minneapolis resident was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent. The incident happened just after 9 a.m. near 26th and Nicollet in Minneapolis. The game has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Target Center.



Following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Minneapolis man by Border Patrol agent Saturday morning, the Minnesota Timberwolves have postponed their game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced.

Timberwolves-Warriors game postponed

What they're saying:

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the statement read in part.

The game was set for 4:30 p.m. at Target Center. It has been rescheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Timberwolves officials say tickets for Saturday's game will be honored Sunday.

The Timberwolves held a moment of silence before tip-off of their Jan. 8 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis.

Target Center was also the location of a large anti-ICE rally Friday afternoon following a march in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis shooting: What we know so far

What we know:

DHS officials say the incident unfolded just after 9 a.m. Saturday near 26th and Nicollet in Minneapolis. Authorities were conducting a targeted operation against an undocumented immigrant in the area when an individual approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

DHS officials say Border Patrol agents attempted to disarm the man, but he violently resisted. A Border Patrol agent fired defensive shots, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. DHS officials also say the man had two magazines and no identification. They say it looks like a situation where the man "wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement."

In the aftermath of the incident, hundreds of protesters arrived the area.

It’s the third shooting involving federal agents since ICE agents came to Minnesota for "Operation Metro Force."