Car collector killed in Chanhassen, guns in car ruling, MN's Largest Candy Store: This week's top stories

The car community is mourning after a car collector was killed in Chanhassen. A Minnesota court rules that guns kept in your car can be considered as carrying in public. Minnesota's Largest Candy Store is set to move, but not far. Here's this week's top stories from April 13-19.

Friends of Erik Berger say he was a fixture on Minnesota's car scene. Many in the local car community are mourning after Berger was killed on April 12 in Chanhassen.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call just before 4 p.m. about an unknown medical situation on the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen. At the scene, authorities found 33-year-old Berger lying on the ground of a garage.

The sheriff's office said that Berger suffered knife and gunshot wounds during the assault.

Keeping a gun in your car while on a Minnesota roadway can be considered being in a public place, according to a recent state Court of Appeals ruling.

The ruling came down Monday as part of the investigation into a man charged with illegally possessing a BB gun.

To read more, click here.

For nearly 50 years, Minnesota's Largest Candy Store has been at the same location off Highway 169 near Jordan. But soon the iconic landmark will have a new home.

County officials decided to do a land swap with owner Robert Wagner, giving him a farm field about 1,000 feet from his current location on the other side of Highway 169, in exchange for his property.

Running Aces Casino filed a federal lawsuit against three Minnesota casinos on Tuesday claiming they were illegally offering class III card games.

The lawsuit, filed under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, names high-level executives at Grand Casino Hinckley, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, and Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

To learn more, click here.

A Minnesota runner has again finished as the top American woman in the Boston Marathon, according to unofficial results.

It's the second straight year that Emma Bates, an Elk River High School grad, has been the first American woman to cross the finish line.

This time around, she finished the marathon in just 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds. She was about five minutes behind the top overall woman runner, Hellen Obiri, an Olympian from Kenya. Obiri was also the top woman last year.

A new Minnesota marijuana law passed the state House April 18, but it does not address concerns about how the first retailers will get marijuana to sell without breaking the law.

Some last-minute amendments moved up the deadline for preapproval of licenses to grow, distribute, and sell marijuana to August, but failed to change the timeline for a legal market.

To read more, click here.

(Wabasha County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

A large grass fire burning in southern Minnesota forced deputies to request evacuations on April 13.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office advised West Newtown residents to evacuate as flames spread off County Road 84 on April 13. West Newton is a small community south of Kellogg, Minnesota along the Mississippi River. Deputies also closed the county roadway for some time.

At least 12 fire departments and the Minnesota DNR assisted with the fire battle, along with other agencies.

A Northfield wrestling coach is facing several abuse charges, as court documents allege at least one of the victims was beaten as punishment for how they performed athletically.

Jesse Graber, 48, faces six misdemeanor charges related to two separate incidents in which he allegedly abused an 18-year-old with an electrical cord and a child with a belt.

To read more, click here.

The Minnesota Vikings are inviting a special guest to announce the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The family of late United States Army Sergeant Zachary Ewing will join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the Vikings draft selection. Sgt. Ewing's mother Becky, brother Trenton, and nephew Asher are slated to appear.

To learn more, click here.

Two jurors who deliberated Nicolae Miu’s fate in the Apple River stabbing trial told FOX 9 the panel of 12 quickly focused on the issue of criminality between intentional and reckless homicide, with little support among jurors that the stabbings were done in self-defense.

Both jurors also questioned whether Miu should have taken the stand, concluding the now 54-year-old man from Prior Lake hurt himself more with his testimony rather than helping his case.

To read more about what the jurors told FOX 9, click here.