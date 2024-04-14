Residents asked to evacuate during large grass fire in southern MN on Saturday

article

A large grass fire burning in southern Minnesota forced deputies to request evacuations on Saturday.

The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office advised West Newtown residents to evacuate as flames spread off County Road 84 on Saturday. West Newton is a small community south of Kellogg, Minnesota along the Mississippi River. Deputies also closed the county roadway for some time.

The evacuation request was later canceled.

At least 12 fire departments and the Minnesota DNR assisted with the fire battle, along with other agencies.

A red flag warning is in effect again on Sunday in parts of northern Minnesota due to dry conditions and wind.