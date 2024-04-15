Boston Marathon: MN runner finishes as top American woman

A Minnesota runner has again finished as the top American woman in the Boston Marathon, according to unofficial results.

It's the second straight year that Emma Bates, an Elk River High School grad, has been the first American woman to cross the finish line.

This time around, she finished the marathon in just 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 14 seconds. She was about five minutes behind the top overall woman runner, Hellen Obiri, an Olympian from Kenya. Obiri was also the top woman last year.

Last year, Bates ran her personal best time, 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 10 seconds, which would have been enough to win this year.