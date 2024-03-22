Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
4
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota marijuana lottery has some seeing green

By
Published  March 22, 2024 4:04pm CDT
Cannabis
FOX 9
article

Cannabis (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota’s marijuana law is changing to give businesses a head start on next year, but a license lottery has some people green with envy.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) laid out its proposed changes to the law Friday in the House and Senate. They’re trying to speed up the licensing process, reduce financial risks for applicants, and prevent phantom businesses. So they’re planning to give out some temporary licenses, including 50 for retailers.

Those licenses would go to business owners who were negatively impacted by previous marijuana laws or who live in low income zip codes. But the new bill makes it, so those people need to own 65% of the business instead of 100%.

"With this new proposal, the OCM has created a path for multi-state operators to come in and expand their footprint in Minnesota," said Calandra Revering of the Minnesota Association of Black Cannabis Professionals.

The concern is that out-of-town businesses will come to Minnesota and recruit people who qualify as social equity applicants to act as straw owners.

"I want to make very clear: This is not play-to-play," said Charlene Briner, interim director of the OCM. "This is not an opportunity to flood the system."

Leaders at the OCM say they want the changes to make sure social equity businesses have access to cash. They’ll be vetted for viability, then entered into a lottery for the temporary licenses. Temporary licenses will convert to permanent licenses when the state makes those available. They're hoping to do that sometime in the first three months of 2025.

But as it stands, even temporary license holders would not be allowed to sell marijuana or grow any more plants than a single person can.

The new cannabis bill is still a work in progress and a more polished bill is expected next Wednesday.