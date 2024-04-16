St. Paul car collector found in Chanhassen garage sustained knife, gunshot wounds: Sheriff

A 33-year-old St. Paul man found dead in a Chanhassen garage sustained knife and gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a 911 call on April 12 just before 4 p.m. and found a man, identified as 33-year-old Erik Allen Berger, lying on a garage floor located on the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen.

Berger was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement said the evidence suggested a "violent assault" had occurred. In an update on Monday, the sheriff’s office said Berger sustained knife and gunshot wounds during the assault.

FOX 9 reached out to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and an official cause and manner of death for Berger have not been finalized, but the sheriff’s office said he was a "homicide victim."

The person of interest in Berger’s death, who has not been publicly identified, was found dead in a Minneapolis home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities have not shared further details about the assault but said Berger and the suspect knew each other. Many in the car community are familiar with both the victim, the person of interest, and their relationship, in what’s best described as a domestic incident.

"This is such a huge impact to the car community, his friends, and more importantly, his family," TJ Beadle previously said. "To have that news come like that just completely out of left field [was] a complete shock to the system… it completely broke my heart."

The incident remains under investigation.