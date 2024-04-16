Running Aces Casino files federal lawsuit against 3 Minnesota casinos

article

Running Aces Casino has filed a federal lawsuit against three Minnesota casinos on Tuesday claiming they were illegally offering class III card games.

The lawsuit, filed under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act, names high-level executives at Grand Casino Hinckley, Grand Casino Mille Lacs, and Treasure Island Resort and Casino.

The lawsuit alleges the three casinos have "illegal and unfair competitive advantages over Running Aces" by offering class III card games that were not authorized by tribal gaming compact and the State of Minnesota.

"All that we have ever sought was to be treated fairly, compete on a level playing field, take advantage of improvements within the pari-mutuel environment, and operate without fear of being eliminated. It is our sincere desire to have our day in court and let the facts determine the outcome," said President & CEO of Running Aces Taro Ito in a statement.

According to the Minnesota Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement, Class III gambling includes "common casino games such as video games of chance (slot machines and video poker), roulette, craps, baccarat, and banking card games such as blackjack. Class III gambling is conducted under a compact that each tribe negotiates with the government of the state in which it is located."

The lawsuit aims to recover damages, and Running Aces is seeking an injunction against the alleged illegal gambling activities, according to a press release.

In a statement to FOX 9, Treasure Island Casino said it had just learned about the lawsuit and it had not yet been served. It had no comment as of this writing.

Read the full lawsuit below: