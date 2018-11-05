Family’s attempt to hide public information shrouds Eagan fatal police shooting in transparency controversy
The family of a man, who was shot and killed by police in Eagan, Minnesota this summer, appears to be presenting a different narrative after adding their own redactions to investigation documents before releasing them to media.
Hail, heavy winds rip through parts of Minnesota in Labor Day storm
Several Minnesota residents reported snapped tree branches, quarter-sized hail and even golf ball-sized hail in Monday's storm.
Driver speeds by deputy while on phone with open White Claw, bag of weed in the car
A driver in Vermillion Township did just about everything wrong, according to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
Hands free means hands free
Don't text and drive. Even is your texting about the new Hands Free Law.
Court: In DWI cases, lawyer is not a right if police have warrant
Minnesota residents no longer have the right to consult an attorney before submitting a blood-alcohol sample.
Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion
The trash talk is continuing over a controversial landfill expansion project in Burnsville.
Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.
The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.
Man dead after standoff with police in Eagan, Minn.
One man is dead after a standoff with police in Eagan, Minnesota Tuesday night.
Parents grow concerned over assaults at Farmington schools
Parents are growing more and more concerned over assaults at Farmington schools and feel the administrators aren't doing enough.
Sparking conversation
Boxes available at a local library are aimed at helping spark conversation with people living with dementia.
Lakeville North & South high schools at odds over new sports dome
Lakeville North & South high schools are at odds over where to put a new sports dome designed to be used by students from both schools, as well as community members.
Argosy University could close as early as Friday, leaving students in limbo
Argosy University is warning students the for-profit college, which has a campus in Eagan, Minnesota, could close as early as Friday
Burnsville approves plan to raise landfill height
City leaders in Burnsville, Minnesota unanimously approved the early stages of a plan to raise the height of the city’s sanitary landfill more than 250 feet.
Murder suspect arrested in Eagan
William Holly, wanted for murder in Washington was arrested in Eagan, Minnesota on Tuesday.
Police help horse stuck in basement in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
Police in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota were dispatched to a home on a report of a horse in a basement. The horse was not injured.Video credit IGH police.
1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at house in Hampton, Minn.
A woman died and her husband was severely burned in an explosion at a house in Hampton, Minnesota.
Community rallies around Lakeville family after house fire
Neighbors are rallying around a Lakeville, Minnesota family that lost their house in a fire on New Year's Eve.
Dakota County aims for seamless election day at the polls
Dakota County aims for a seamless election day at the polls.
Apple Valley Police dashcam shows lead-up to arrest of armed robbers
Dashcam footage from Apple Valley Police shows the lead-up to the arrest of three armed robbers Wednesday night.
Farmington vs. Eagan at TCO Stadium sold out
Eagan and Farmington kicked off the first-ever Vikings Prep Spotlight game Friday night at TCO Performance Center