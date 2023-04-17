Expand / Collapse search
Boston Marathon: Elk River native Emma Bates is first American woman to cross finish line

Elk River
FOX 9
Fans cheer on racers during the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 17, 2023. - 30,239 people are entered to run the 26.2 mile (42.2K) race from a total of 106 countries and all 50 US states. This year also is the 10 year annivers

BOSTON (FOX 9) - Elk River, Minnesota, native Emma Bates was the first American to cross the finish line at the 127th Boston Marathon Monday morning, according to unofficial race results

Bates finished fifth among the women and 44th overall at the race with an unofficial time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 10 seconds — a personal best. 

Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, won the women's race, finishing with an unofficial 2:21:38, while the overall winner was defending champion Evans Chebet of Kenya, who finished with a time of 2:05:54.

Monday's race marked the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. 

This year's race featured a field of more than 30,000 runners from all 50 states and 120 countries.