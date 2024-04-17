NFL Draft: Special guest to announce Vikings 1st round pick

The Minnesota Vikings are inviting a special guest to announce the team's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The family of late United States Army Sergeant Zachary Ewing will join NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to announce the Vikings draft selection. Sgt. Ewing's mother Becky, brother Trenton, and nephew Asher are slated to appear.

A release from the NFL explains: "As a U.S. Army service member, Zachary served multiple deployments overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq. Zachary tragically passed away following the diagnosis of a rare and aggressive cancer that was identified during his deployment. Zachary was a lifelong fan of his hometown Vikings and Becky fondly remembers spending some of his last few weeks together watching the team play with his family."

The Vikings currently own the 11th pick, but there is plenty of speculation they may try to move up to for a shot at drafting a replacement for Kirk Cousins, who left for Atlanta in the offseason.