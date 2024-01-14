Snow totals, cause of death for man found in trash can, St. Paul house fire: This week's top stories

Expected snow totals for Friday's winter storm. The cause of the death was revealed for the man found in a trash can in Minneapolis. Family speaks after third child died from a St. Paul house fire. Here are the top stories from Jan. 6-Jan. 12.

A winter storm system moved into Minnesota Friday. Snow hit most of the state. The North Shore got some lake effect snow with Finland getting 17 inches. Southern Minnesota has significant blowing snow, and in some areas 7 inches accumulated. The west metro had basically no snow, with Chanhassen only getting 0.5 inches.

The death of a man found stuffed in a garbage can in Minneapolis has been ruled a homicide, a medical examiner's report revealed on Jan. 8.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Reid Johnson, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the report determined. His body was discovered at a home along 30th Avenue North near North Lyndale Avenue and near a church. To read more, click here.

Nearly one week after a home went up in flames on Arkwright Street North in St. Paul, three of the six young children rescued from inside have since passed away at the hospital.

In all, seven family members were rescued on Jan. 3. First responders found them unconscious because of smoke inhalation in the early morning hours.

On Jan. 6, a fourth child died following the house fire. To learn more, click here.

Minneapolis police investigators were on the scene of a home in the Hawthrone neighborhood on Jan. 7, following reports that a dead body was discovered in a garbage can inside a garage.

No one was reportedly living in the home at the time of the discovery, which is located next door to Berean Missionary Baptist Church on the 700 block of 30th Avenue North. Minneapolis police confirmed officers discovered a deceased adult male in the garbage can on the afternoon of Jan. 7.

To learn more, click here.

Wintry weather arrived in Minnesota on Friday.

A double area of low-pressure lead to slightly lesser snow totals across central Minnesota Friday, but this system had big impacts across the upper Midwest. A blizzard warning was in effect for southwestern Minnesota, and southeastern Minnesota got some snow accumulation.

An empty lot at the corner of MacIver Avenue and 60th Street Northeast in Otsego used to be a tree nursery, but Costco could soon be planting its roots on the 25 acre property.

A Costco representative says the company has agreed to buy the lot to develop a members-only warehouse store and a freestanding gas station. To read more, click here.

The City of Minneapolis is set to launch a program enforcing speed limits with cameras. There may be legal hurdles to remote camera enforcement, but all they need now is approval from the Minnesota Legislature.

The city will host an open house in late January to discuss how it could use cameras to enforce speed limits near schools and in highway work zones. To learn more, click here.

Generic money. (Photo Illustration by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Several thousand Minnesotans are owed more than $2 million in back wages due to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) not being able to find them.

According to the DOL’s Wage and Hours division, nearly 7,000 people in Minnesota are owed parts of the collected sum, and a significant portion of that money remains unclaimed.

To learn more, click here.

(Minnesota IRS / Supplied)

A luxury car seized by the IRS is now up for auction in Minnesota.

The IRS says the two-door coupe Aston Martin DB11's estimated retail value is $277,000. Currently, the top bid on the vehicle is more than half that, at $159,100. In photos, the vehicle appears to be pristine and only has 282 miles on it.

Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting at the Super 8 hotel in Cloquet, Minnesota, on the evening of Jan. 8.

Police believe a 32-year-old Ramsey man shot a hotel clerk, then went outside and shot a man in a vehicle before turning the gun on himself, Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said.

To read more, click here.

