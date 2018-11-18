Minneapolis Mounted Patrol mourns loss of police horse Diego
After serving a decade with Minneapolis Police Mounted Patrol, the department is saying goodbye to one of their police horses, which recently passed away.
Mayor, Chief respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo provided an update on Friday morning's deadly police shooting of an armed suspect.
Man shot several times in car dies at hospital
Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in a car and later died at the hospital.
Mohamed Noor gives statement at sentencing
Former Minneapolis police officer read a statement to the court before he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for the deadly 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
Evidence released in trial of ex-MPD officer Mohamed Noor
A Hennepin County judge released most of the evidence in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor Thursday.
Family of Justine Damond speaks after hearing Mohamed Noor verdict
Justine Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, and her fiancé, Don Damond, said they are "satisfied" with the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was found guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Mohamed Noor found guilty of 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter
A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond.
Noor trial renews call for police accountability, equality
Community leaders and family members of those killed in local officer-involved shootings pushed for justice and police accountability Monday as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor continues.
MPD Chief Arradondo testifies in Noor trial
The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, enters its third week Monday, with key witnesses such as the current and former chiefs of police expected to take the stand.
Minneapolis police searching for suspect in armed robbery at T-mobile store
Minneapolis police are asking for help to identify a suspect who was involved an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store this month. Video Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department
Ex-MPD officer pleads not guilty to all charges in Justine Damond shooting death
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor pleaded not guilty to all three charges in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Damond.
Citing racial disparity, Minneapolis drivers push for moratorium on certain traffic stops
Citing racial disparities, drivers are pushing for moratorium on certain traffic stops in Minneapolis.
Community pushes for Minneapolis to improve relations with the mentally ill
Following recent fatal shootings around the metro, one community group is pushing for Minneapolis police to improve relations with the mentally ill.
Attorneys for Mohamed Noor in court today
Attorneys for Mohamed Noor will ask the charges against him related to the shooting death of Justine Damond be dropped.
Hennepin County Attorney announces no charges in Blevins shooting, protesters interrupt
As Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins would not be charged, protesters interrupted the press conference.
Minneapolis Police Union President weighs in on Blevins body camera footage, charges
Minneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll weighed in on the decision not to charge the Minneapolis officers involved in the fatal shooting of Thurman Blevins.
Protest interrupts press conference on Thurman Blevins shooting
Protesters interrupted a press conference on the Thurman Blevins shooting, as Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Minneapolis police officers would not be charged in his death.
Hennepin County Attorney announces no charges for Minneapolis officers in Blevins shooting
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the officers involved in Thurman Blevins' fatal shooting will not be charged.
Protesters interrupts press conference on Thurman Blevins case decision
Protesters interrupted a news conference by Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman that was scheduled to announce a charging decision in the June 23 officer-involved shooting of Thurman Blevins by Minneapolis police