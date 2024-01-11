Minnesota weather: Expected snow accumulation into the weekend

As temperatures fall going into the weekend, snow is expected to start accumulating Friday and will continue into Saturday.

Southeastern Minnesota is under a winter storm warning and is expected to get the most snow, with 5-8 inches in the area.

READ MORE: The latest winter weather alerts

The Twin Cities area is expected to get 2-5 inches of snow, with the most snow expected to accumulate in the southeast metro. The northwest side of the metro will be on the lower end of snow accumulation. A small portion of southwest Minnesota, along the Iowa border, is under a blizzard warning.

Snow timeline (FOX 9)

Northwestern Minnesota is expected to get 1-2 inches of snow, while northern Minnesota is expecting an inch or less of accumulation.

The snow is expected to hit the metro area by Friday afternoon, and there will be persistent light snow until Saturday afternoon when it will dissipate. Road conditions are expected to be difficult, with winds up to 40 mph, blowing snow, and decreasing visibility.