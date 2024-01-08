Brand-new $277K Aston Martin up for auction by Minnesota IRS

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Minnesota IRS) From: Supplied

A luxury car seized by the IRS is now up for auction in Minnesota.

The IRS says the two-door coupe Aston Martin DB11's estimated retail value is $277,000. Currently, the top bid on the vehicle is more than half that, at $159,100. In photos, the vehicle appears to be pristine and only has 282 miles on it.

The auction is ongoing for the next two weeks. You can click here for more information on the auction.